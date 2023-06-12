OKI Launches Two Types of Environment-Proof FPC (Flexible Printed Circuits) for … – Press Release

-Capable of being used in 200°C high-temperature environments and equipment requiring high-pressure steam sterilization-

OKI Electric Cable (President: Hideo Yamaguchi, Head office: Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture), the OKI Group’s electric cable company, has developed two new types of environment-proof FPC (flexible printed circuit) products (Note 1) capable of use under harsh conditions, including the conditions found in high-temperature and high-pressure steam environments: a heat-proof FPC and a high-pressure steam-proof FPC. Global sales will commence in June for applications involving equipment and devices that require high-temperature heat treatment or high-pressure steam sterilization. Sales of at least JPY100 million are expected for this fiscal year.

FPCs are flexible printed circuit boards that use plastic film as substrates. Compared to rigid conventional circuit boards (Note 2), they are extremely thin and highly flexible. They can be bent freely, allowing use in narrow spaces in electronic devices; in three-dimensional configurations; and in moving parts subject to repeated bending. Components are mounted on FPCs in the same way as on rigid circuit boards, making the technology key to reducing the size and weight of electronic devices and creating a broad range of applications across industries. FPCs are found in both everyday electronic devices and in industrial electronic equipment.

Demand for FPCs has grown in recent years for use in semiconductor manufacturing equipment involving heat treatment at temperatures of around 200°C and medical equipment requiring high-pressure steam sterilization. These conditions demand the capacity to withstand harsh environments. Exposing conventional FPCs to temperatures of 80°C or above or to humid and high-pressure steam environments degrades adhesives in the insulating layers protecting circuit boards, resulting in peeling of the insulation layer and other defects.

The newly developed heat-proof FPC…