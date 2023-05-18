Oklo Announces Sites for Two Power Plants in Southern Ohio – Press Release

Oklo and the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative signed an agreement for land to host second and third commercial powerhouse sites.

The agreement also details collaboration on jobs, community engagement, facility repurposing, and the potential for additional power plants.

Oklo Inc. and the Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative (SODI) have signed an agreement to deploy two commercial Oklo power plants in Southern Ohio.

Oklo Aurora powerhouse (Image: Gensler)

Oklo’s commercial power plants will provide up to 30 MW of clean electric power, and over 50 MW of clean heating, with opportunities to expand. The plants will also support job creation in the area, furthering SODI’s mission to improve the quality of life for the southern Ohio community through both economic diversification and the advancement of clean energy solutions. SODI is one of the leading partners for the Site Reuse Deployment Guidance for Advanced Reactors project, along with team members from Orano Federal Services LLC, Southern Nuclear Company, Electrical Power Research Institute Inc, and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Idaho National Laboratory (INL). The project was funded through a grant from the DOE Office of Nuclear Energy to support the deployment of advanced reactor technology and the use of former nuclear sites.

“Oklo is accelerating our commercialization plans with sites for two more plants confirmed, building on our commercial deployment in Idaho,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. Oklo obtained a site use permit from the DOE for the Idaho site at INL in 2019. Oklo was awarded fuel for its first reactor and is a leader in advanced reactor licensing and deployment. These plants will also help scale up the supply chain for Oklo’s plants. “Our business model, and use of mature, demonstrated reactor technologies allow us to provide…