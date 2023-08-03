Okuma America Corporation Announces Next-Generation Partner Program – Press Release

A Refined Program Offering Additional Benefits to Partners and Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The leadership team at Okuma America Corporation, a global leader and builder of computer numeric control (CNC) machine tools, controls and automation systems, announces a next-generation program designed for an elite group of companies that provide best-in-class technologies to augment Okuma products. The new program – branded as ‘Partners in Technology’ – is an evolution of the company’s former Partners in THINC Program. The new program is structured to offer more benefits to Okuma users and the program’s 40+ member partner companies.

Originally launched in 2007, the Okuma partner program includes a collaborative network of companies that provide products, services, and support for the metal-cutting and manufacturing industries. Members of the partner program have been selected based on criteria including product quality, service capabilities, and compatibility with Okuma machine tool technologies. The members are distinguished providers of a variety of machine tool peripherals, including automation technologies, CAD / CAM software, coolant and coolant systems, metrology products, productivity components, tooling, workholding, and more. The program aims for the network to coalesce to provide holistic solutions for manufacturers.

Okuma’s Partners in Technology program focuses on maximizing machine tool production, profitability, and performance. This means collectively monitoring key factors to reduce downtime and maintain consistency before tools even touch metal, as partners strive to ensure that manufacturing processes are streamlined and error free for customers.

Okuma Business Development Manager Mike Hampton, who manages Partners in Technology, looks forward to the outcomes of the collaborations fueled by the program. “I believe that prime solutions are seldom found individually and often discovered through team efforts. The Partners…