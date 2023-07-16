Old Country Store Bringing Drive-Thru Service to Guests, Relocates Wellwood Stor… – Press Release

The initial phase of construction began on the restaurant’s new drive-thru service, which is scheduled to open in late 2023.

JACKSON, Tenn., July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store in the Casey Jones Village relocated the Wellwood Store this week, which begins the initial phase of construction on the restaurant’s new drive-thru service for guests, scheduled to open in late 2023.

“We’ve been discussing this for more than five years and officially in the planning phases for a little more than a year now,” Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said. “It was something my dad, Clark, and I discussed many times, but we didn’t want to pull the trigger until we were confident in our plan to serve Guests quickly.”

The drive-thru will be located on the northside of the building, off the Dixie Cafe, and will include two service windows in the building’s expanded north end. There will be a new front entrance for the Guests visiting Dixie Cafe. The Wellwood Store was relocated to the south end of the restaurant.

With site work plans approved by the City of Jackson, the expansion represents a million-dollar investment in facilities and jobs, the largest since they opened their newly constructed 4,000-square-foot kitchen in 2017. “This is not only going to provide delicious Southern-Soul food with convenient service, but also will help the company continue to grow, hire great people, and reinvest in community events and activities,” Shaw said. The goal is to open the drive-thru in late 2023. “At The Old Country Store, we want to provide services that make our Guests lives easier, and this is another way we can do that.”

The Wellwood Store is one of the historically significant buildings in Casey Jones Village. It was moved to the Village from its original location in Haywood County in the early 2000s, when Clark Shaw purchased the store as a tribute to his late father, his father’s generation, and the Wellwood community. The Shaw family credits…