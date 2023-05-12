Old National Bank donates $500,000 in Choose Your Charity giveaway – Old Nationa… – Press Release

CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Old National Bank (ONB) recently donated $500,000 through its Choose Your Charity giveaway. ONB put the power in the communities’ hands as they voted for their favorite nonprofit organizations in Illinois, Northwest Indiana, Iowa, and Southeast Wisconsin communities.



During the three-week voting period (March 12 – 31), Old National’s online voting portal received more than 270,000 votes for 3,835 nonprofits across participating markets. The 98 winning organizations (see list below) had to be registered with 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status within the bank’s participating communities.

The highest vote recipients from each Old National banking center won $5,000 to help support their work in local communities. The overall top vote recipient, Midwest Dachshund Rescue INC in Highland, Ind., received an additional $10,000, for a total of $15,000.

“We are so excited to be a recipient of a $5,000 donation from Old National Bank’s ‘Choose Your Charity’ contest,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and CEO Katy Leclair. “Old National Bank is a wonderful community partner. We are so grateful for the bank’s continued support of the Y’s mission and our work in communities throughout Will and Grundy Counties,” added Leclair.

“Old National is thrilled with the communities’ participation in our Choose Your Charity giveaway,” said Mark Sander, Old National Bank President & COO. “Community partnerships are an important part of what we do at ONB, and Choose Your Charity is a way to show our appreciation for our area nonprofits and the essential work they do.”

Winning Organizations