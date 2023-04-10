Oleato: Some Starbucks clients are complaining the brand new olive oil-infused drink is making them run to the toilet





CNN

—



Starbucks is betting big on olive oil infused coffee, hoping customers will be enticed by the anomaly and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

“It is one of the biggest launches we’ve had in decades,” Brady Brewer, Starbucks’ chief marketing officer, told CNN. Former CEO Howard Schultz added in an interview with Poppy Harlow that it will “transform the coffee industry,” and be “a very profitable new addition to the company.”

But what the company may not have taken into account: Some customers say it’s making them have to run to the bathroom.

“Half the team tried it yesterday and a few ended up… needing to use the restroom, if ya know what I mean,” a barista on the Starbucks Reddit page posted. CNN has reached out to the Redditor for comment.

It might be the sheen from the oil. Or it could be the aftertaste. Social…