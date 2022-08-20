Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: Briton loses world-title problem by break up choice

Briton Anthony Joshua’s bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ended in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produced a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a clash billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, a spirited Joshua, 32, showed some aggressiveness and intent – a vast improvement from their first fight – but could not match the brilliance and ring savviness of the Ukrainian.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk, while a third judge gave it 115-113 to the challenger. While there were some close rounds, Usyk was the deserved winner.

Joshua suffers back-to-back defeats to Usyk, with the Ukrainian retaining the WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles he won in London last September.

At the end of the fight, the challenger picked up two of Usyk’s belts, dropped them on the floor and strode towards the dressing room, before turning round and getting back into the ring.

“Usyk is one hell of a fighter. That’s just emotion,” he said. “If…