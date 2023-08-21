Olga Carmona advised after Ladies’s World Cup closing that father has died

Spain captain Olga Carmona, who scored her country’s winner in the Women’s World Cup final, was told after the game that her father had died.

The Real Madrid left-back’s father had been fighting a long illness and died on Friday, Reuters reported.

“I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad,” Carmona wrote on social media. external-link

Carmona included a picture of her kissing her winners’ medal along with the message.

She added: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.”

A gold star is added to the shirt of the winners of a World Cup, above the national team crest, every time they win the trophy.

“The RFEF deeply regrets to announce the death of Olga Carmona’s father,” the Spanish Football Association (RFEF) wrote on social media.

“The footballer learned the sad news after the World Cup final.

“We send our most sincere embrace to Olga and her family…