Oligo Factory Opens New State-of-the-Art Oligo Manufacturing Facility – Press Release

The 13,000 sq ft facility in Holliston, MA, will provide twelve-times the company’s current oligonucleotide synthesis capability to meet growing customer demand.

Oligo Factory, an independent manufacturer of custom oligonucleotides at scale, announced today it is opening a new oligo manufacturing facility in Holliston, MA, that will serve as the company’s new headquarters. With over 13,000 sq ft of combined bench space, offices, and labs for Oligo Factory’s next generation of synthesizers, the new facility increases Oligo Factory’s manufacturing capacity by 12x.

“Oligo Factory is uniquely positioned to help existing and new customers develop, launch, and accelerate growth of oligo-based research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics,” said Chris Boggess, CEO of Oligo Factory. “This additional capacity along with the speed and efficiency of our synthesis process will enable us to scale with our customer’s needs and market demands.”

Oligo Factory is opening its new facility after a recent growth capital investment that included Research Corporation Technologies and BroadOak Capital Partners. “The industry has a continuing need for more mid-scale production capacity. It has been great to watch the rapid progress that Chris and the team have made to position the Company to address it,” said Bill Snider, a partner at BroadOak Capital Partners.

Oligonucleotide synthesis has been an essential service to life science research and development. The use of oligonucleotides in a variety of applications, such as gene therapy, diagnostics, and basic research has led to an increase in demand for synthetic oligonucleotides. Over the last five years, commercially mature technological advancements have pushed demand for large scale synthesis…