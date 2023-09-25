Ollie Robinson: England quick bowler set to signal new Sussex contract

Ollie Robinson, who made his Test debut for England against New Zealand at Lord’s in June 2021. played in three Ashes Tests this summer

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson is set to sign a new deal with Sussex.

The 29-year-old, who has taken 76 wickets in 19 Test matches, made his debut for the county in 2015.

However, he has only featured in three County Championship matches this season while the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) manage his workload and fitness.

“We are pretty close to being able to announce that he has extended his contract, which is great,” head coach Paul Farbrace told BBC Radio Sussex.

Sussex will play in Division Two once again next season after having their promotion hopes ended by a draw against Derbyshire in their penultimate game and a 12-point penalty for receiving four penalty notices.

Farbrace says it is “frustrating” that Robinson has not been able to play at the end of the campaign, but that injury is the reason for his unavailability.

“You want your…