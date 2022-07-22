Olly Stone: Warwickshire paceman’s damaged finger ‘heartbreaking’, says Bears coach Robinson

Olly Stone has taken 10 wickets at an average of 19.40 in his three Tests for England

Warwickshire’s injury-plagued England fast bowler Olly Stone has been ruled out for four to six weeks after breaking a finger while trying to regain match fitness on Second XI duty.

Stone, who has made just 18 red-ball Bears appearances since arriving from Northants in 2017, has suffered from a persistent back problem.

The injury even made him contemplate retiring from international cricket.

Bears coach Mark Robinson described his latest setback as “heartbreaking”.

Already without two fellow injury absentees, England all-rounder Chris Woakes and last summer’s top Championship wicket-taker Liam Norwell, Robinson has been building up Stone’s fitness with bowling coach Matt Mason – and sent him off to play for the Bears Seconds in Nottingham this week.

But Robinson told BBC Radio WM: “It looks like he’ll be out for four to six weeks and that’s heartbreaking for a bloke who has already had all the injuries…