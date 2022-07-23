Olly Stone: Warwickshire’s injured England paceman to hitch Notts on three-year deal

Olly Stone has played three Tests and in four ODIs since leaving Northants for Warwickshire in 2016

Injured England fast bowler Olly Stone is to leave Warwickshire to join Nottinghamshire for the 2023 season.

The ex-Northants paceman, 28, who has signed a three-year contract at Trent Bridge, will move when his current deal expires at the end of this season.

Stone, who has been badly hit by back problems, is currently sidelined with a broken finger.

He injured it on Second XI duty for the Bears, attempting to gain match fitness playing against Notts this week.

“I feel physically in the best shape I’ve been in,” said Stone. “The ball is coming out nicely. My pace is where it needs to be. Now it’s just about putting a run of games together and performances to back it up.

“I’ve always had good games against Nottinghamshire, and I love playing at Trent Bridge. It is a great ground. When the option came up to make it my home, it was really exciting. The pitch has pace and bounce. Hopefully I…