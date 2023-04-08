Olympia Hotel Management to Operate Sun & Ski Inn and Suites in Stowe, Vermont – Press Release

Olympia Hotel Management will operate Sun & Ski Inn and Suites in historic Stowe, Vermont., a 39-room hotel featuring Stowe Bowl and Stowe Golf Park, located midway between Stowe Village and Stowe Mountain Resort.

STOWE, Vt., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Olympia Hotel Management (OHM) has announced that it has been selected to operate Sun & Ski Inn and Suites in historic Stowe, Vermont, the state’s premier four-season destination. The 39-room hotel, which features Stowe Bowl and Stowe Golf Park, caters to families and guests with an active lifestyle. Bordering the West Branch Little River, it has an enviable location midway between historic Stowe Village and Stowe Mountain Resort.

The property is co-owned by Mark and Rachel Vandenberg, as well as Michael and Debi Diender, Rachel’s parents. The Dienders have a lengthy history in Stowe. They previously owned Grey Fox Inn and the Dutch Pancake Café and assumed ownership of Sun & Ski Inn and Suites in 1996. The Vandenbergs took over hotel operations from the Dienders in 2012.

“We will continue to be active stewards and ambassadors for the property and for Stowe as the state’s premier four-season tourism destination,” said Rachel Vandenberg. “Since Mark and I took over the operations of Sun & Ski Inn and Suites, we have been committed to remodeling and updating every part of the hotel. Partnering with Olympia Hotel Management is a natural next step for us. It enables us to keep Sun & Ski Inn and Suites a leading accommodation and attractions provider in Stowe. It will allow us to bring new efficiencies, resources, knowledge, and opportunities for our employees while allowing Mark and I to expand on our commitment to the hospitality industry, our community, and our family.”

Expansion and improvement have always been part of how the Diender and Vandenberg families have operated the property. The Dienders built Stowe’s first miniature golf course, Stowe Golf Park, as a tasteful and fitting recreational concept for