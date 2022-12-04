Olympus Announces Launch of Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program – Press Release

As part of Olympus’ dedication to continuing its history of innovation, Olympus is proud to announce the inaugural Olympus Asia Pacific Innovation Program (OAIP).

SINGAPORE, Dec 5, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, has partnered with MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific, the industry’s largest healthcare accelerator, to facilitate the OAIP running throughout 2023.

Over a century old, Olympus has a rich heritage in the field of medical device innovation, having made a substantial impact on lives, with a portfolio of solutions that provide treatment for approximately 100[1] diseases or conditions, including the top four[2] of five cancers by global incidence rates. Olympus believes that the emergence of new technologies, particularly those within the digital realm, will revolutionize the patient care paradigm. Patient outcomes will be improved by optimizing the care pathway for individual patients based on their unique needs.

Olympus invites visionary startups to contribute to this revolution by participating in the OAIP and submitting their technologies that play a meaningful role in the advancement of minimally invasive care and new ways to detect, monitor, and treat conditions and diseases. Shortlisted startups will be invited to pitch across various in-person and virtual pitch events in front of Olympus executives and leaders over two phases from May 2023 to September 2023, with the winning innovator receiving grant funding of $75,000 as well as an exclusive mentorship program with key thought leaders from within Olympus.

Felicia Chung, Olympus Business Development Leader for the Asia Pacific region said “I am pleased to announce Olympus’ first-ever Innovation Program that seeks to identify and collaborate with innovators in the very exciting medtech space. APAC is a hotbed of innovative and bold ideas, especially in the space of digital solutions, and…