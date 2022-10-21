Olympus Announces Leadership Succession Plan – Olympus (OTC:OCPNY) – Press Release

Stefan Kaufmann tentatively appointed new Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO as the global medtech leader prepares for the company’s next stage of growth

TOKYO, Oct 21, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced that Stefan Kaufmann, the current Director, Executive Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, has been tentatively appointed Director, Representative Executive Officer, President, and CEO of the company effective April 1, 2023. Yasuo Takeuchi, the current Director, Representative Executive Officer, President, and CEO will serve as Director, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman, and ESG Officer. These changes are scheduled to be formally decided by the Board of Directors at the end of March 2023.

Stefan Kaufmann tentatively appointed new Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO as the global medtech leader prepares for the company’s next stage of growth

The leadership transition is intended to strengthen the company’s management foundation as Olympus executes its value-creation plan. Takeuchi has led Olympus’ recent transformation journey to become a leading global medtech company. Moving forward, Kaufmann will lead the company’s resources to elevate the standard of care in targeted diseases and pursue Our Purpose of “making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling” and accelerate its growth.

Yasuo Takeuchi: Celebrated Architect of Change

Takeuchi’s four-year tenure at the helm of Olympus saw the most extensive corporate reorganization in the company’s storied 103-year history. An Olympus veteran with more than four decades of experience with the company, Takeuchi oversaw the transfer of the company’s imaging and scientific solutions businesses and its renewed focus on medtech, with the introduction of a myriad of operational changes and structural reforms bringing…