Olympus Launches THUNDERBEAT Energy Device for Open Surgery – Olympus (OTC:OCPNY… – Press Release

TOKYO and CENTER VALLEY, PA., Sept 28, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer, and more fulfilling, today announced the release of the THUNDERBEAT(TM) Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy devices for open surgery. With a new thermal shield, the THUNDERBEAT Open Fine Jaw Type X surgical energy device is designed to support safer procedures.[i] The device is available commercially in Japan. The commercial launch of the product in Europe, the U.S., and South Korea is expected in October 2022, with continued launches in other countries and regions following.

This device is part of Olympus’ THUNDERBEAT portfolio of hybrid energy devices that deliver both ultrasonic and bipolar energy simultaneously for tissue management, including hemostatic cutting and dissection, in laparoscopic surgery and open surgery. The THUNDERBEAT hybrid devices eliminate the need for multiple instruments during the surgery, contributing to efficiency in the operating room and reduced operation time.[ii]

“This latest addition to our differentiated THUNDERBEAT line of products continues to deliver on Olympus’ commitment to offering hospitals a full portfolio of Advanced Energy devices providing best-in-class functionality for numerous procedures and specialties in minimally invasive and open surgery,” said Phil Roy, Global Vice President and General Manager of the Surgical Devices Business Unit.

The THUNDERBEAT(TM) Open Fine Jaw Type X device is designed for open surgical procedures that require delicate and fine tissue dissection, such as in thyroidectomy or radical neck dissection. The new thermal shield improves the thermal profile on the grasping surface, which reduces the risk of unintended heat damage to nearby tissue, nerves and other structures.[i] The jaw design maintains a finely curved tip for precise dissection and enhanced visibility during use.[i]

