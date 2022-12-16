Olympus Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Two Consecutive Years … – Press Release

TOKYO, Dec 16, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global medtech company committed to making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), both among the most globally recognized corporate sustainability indices. Olympus has been named to the DJSI World for two consecutive years and DJSI Asia Pacific for four.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are corporate sustainability evaluation indices for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment. Jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI track the financial performances of leading companies according to ESG criteria. These indices are updated annually to include companies with excellent corporate sustainability practices.

In 2022, 332 companies were selected as DJSI World members from approximately 3,500 companies worldwide in 61 industry sectors, and 156 companies were selected as DJSI Asia Pacific members from approximately 600 companies assessed in the region. Olympus is one of only 8 out of 64 companies to have been included in the DJSI World Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector. The company’s scores on Access to Healthcare, Talent Attraction & Retention, Tax Strategy, Environmental Policy & Management Systems were of particular note, being not only highly rated, but having also been improved over last year’s scores. In addition to the DJSI World and Asia Pacific, Olympus was also named to the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

Stefan Kaufmann; Director, Executive Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer of Olympus, stated: “It is a great honor for Olympus to again be selected for the DJSI World and Asia Pacific. In order to realize Our Purpose of Making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, we have taken various…