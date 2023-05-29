Olympus Names Wenlei Yang the Newly Established Chief Diversity, Equity and Incl… – Press Release

A key driver for future business success in line with the company’s newly launched DEI strategy

Effective June 1, Wenlei Yang will be named Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Olympus Corporation. Wenlei will drive, oversee and implement initiatives related to Olympus’ new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) directions, set as part of the company’s global ESG strategy announced on May 12, 2023.

DEI efforts concerning other pillars, including age, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status, ethnicity, (dis)ability, religion, opinions and political stance, are all equally important in Olympus. [Image: Olympus]

Wenlei joined Olympus in 1992 and held various roles during the following 18 years, mainly in global sales and marketing positions across China, Hong Kong and Japan. In 2010, she was assigned Head of Sales & Marketing Division and General Manager of the Imaging Business and General Manager of Olympus China. Wenlei was then appointed Regional Representative Officer, China in 2019. In 2023, she was appointed Regional Representative Officer, Japan. Moving forward, Wenlei will continue to represent Japan as the Regional Representative Officer and will also lead initiatives related to Olympus’ global DEI strategy.

“Both employees and society hold expectations of DEI that are constantly evolving, and as a…