Omnitronics introduces omnicore Express: The Feature-Rich Radio Dispatch Console… – Press Release

Omnitronics is proud to announce the launch of its new radio dispatch console, omnicore Express. This product is designed for small to medium sized organizations with up to 12 channels and up to 40 registered operators with a maximum of 5 simultaneously logged in. omnicore Express is a highly feature-rich solution that includes omniconnect interoperability and is agnostic to protocols, technologies, and vendors.

OSBORNE PARK, Western Australia, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — “We are excited to introduce our newest radio dispatch product, omnicore Express,” said Omnitronics CEO, John Jordan. “This console was designed with the needs of small to medium sized organizations in mind and we wanted to create a cost-effective, yet feature-rich solution that could meet their operational requirements while offering scalability for future growth.”

omnicore Express Dispatch enables users to easily communicate over both trunking and conventional radio systems with access to all the available analog and digital radio features. It provides an intuitive user interface and powerful features such as GPS and Geofencing, Automated Workflows, SIP Phone, Paging, Aux I/O IoT, text messaging, website integration, and much more. With multiple levels of user access and customizable settings, the dispatch system is versatile out of the box, but can also be custom engineered to suit any organization’s specific needs. The floating license model means that only concurrent operators need a license, saving cost for organisations that work across multiple shifts.

omnicore Express is expandable so users can add channels or operators as required without having to replace the entire system.

“We believe that omnicore Express Dispatch will revolutionize how small to medium sized organizations manage their radio communication,” said John Jordan. “It’s an incredibly versatile solution that meets all their needs without breaking the bank.”

Omnitronics is committed to creating innovative products that…