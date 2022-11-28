On-line Black Friday gross sales set a brand new document



New York

CNN Business

—



Online Black Friday sales in the United States topped a record-breaking $9.12 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics, kicking off a solid start to the holiday shopping season despite inflation and other economic concerns.

Adobe, which tracks sales on retailer websites, said that this year’s Black Friday online sales were 2.3% higher compared to last year, with electronics, smart home equipment, toys and exercise equipment providing the biggest boost. Some of that growth reflects higher prices and not higher volume, since the firm’s figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. But Adobe said sales would have been higher even if inflation were factored in.

Americans are dipping into their savings accounts and racking up debt on credit cards to make purchases, according to Claire Tassin, Morning Consult’s retail and e-commerce analyst.

…