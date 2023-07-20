One Codex and 4bases team up to empower clinicians with solutions for microbiome… – Press Release

One Codex, a leading provider of cloud-based microbial genomics analysis software and 4bases, a Swiss manufacturer of CE-IVD solutions, partner on sample-to-report solutions for microbiome analysis. Together, fast protocols for long-read sequencing and category-leading sensitivity and specificity will address unmet needs for clinical applications of metagenomics in the EU.

WILMINGTON, Del. and MANNO, Switzerland, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — One Codex, a leading provider of cloud-based microbial genomics analysis software, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with 4bases. This strategic collaboration brings together One Codex’ unmatched sensitivity and specificity for microbial characterization and 4bases’ cutting-edge CE-IVD solutions to address demand for integrated, sample-to-report solutions appropriate for clinicians in the EU.

This validated solution represents a significant advancement in the availability of timely, robust and actionable microbiome information for clinicians and their patients.

One Codex’ cloud-based SaaS platform has been extensively benchmarked as best-in-class for precision and recall in the identification of bacteria, viruses, protists and fungi. By seamlessly integrating analytics and reporting with 4bases’ innovative panels for short- and long-read sequencing, clinicians can achieve the speed and simplicity that have held other clinical metagenomics solutions back.

This eliminates the risks associated with selecting and validating disparate tools that may not be fit-for-purpose, thus reducing potential errors, maintaining privacy and security, and enabling clinicians to take informed action.

“We are excited to join forces with 4bases to offer this end-to-end solution for microbiome analysis in Europe,” said Christopher Smith, General Manager at One Codex. “This collaboration represents an important milestone in our mission to accelerate translational applications of metagenomics and microbiome science.”

“Formalizing…