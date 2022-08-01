One-Day Cup 2022: All it’s worthwhile to learn about county cricket’s various to The Hundred

Glamorgan were One-Day Cup winners a year ago, beating Durham at Trent Bridge – in the first final to be held away from Lord’s

It is Royal London One-Day Cup time again from Tuesday as Glamorgan start the defence of their trophy.

The timing of the competition, up against The Hundred, has left some squads a bit depleted.

Yet, while it might play second fiddle for the next month in the publicity stakes, it is not sub-standard as far as lovers of the county game are concerned.

Despite the same clash of competitions last year, and counties putting out less experienced sides, clubs reported that attendances were unaffected – and even up in some cases, as games were played in the school summer holidays.

This year, with no first-class county cricket in August in England for the first time since 1939, the 50-over One-Day Cup – which has a bit more common with red-ball cricket than the shorter forms of white-ball – has an even bigger stage.

Even though there is no longer a Lord’s final, Trent…