One-Day Cup 2023: All you might want to find out about county cricket’s different to The Hundred

Joey Evison hit 97 as Kent defeated Lancashire by 21 runs in last year’s final

With the World Cup just over two months away, a few eye-catching performances in the One-Day Cup would be timely indeed for any player with international aspirations.

In reality, though, it would take something truly remarkable to secure a place in England’s squad to travel to India, especially with so many eyes focused on the third edition of The Hundred.

Despite once again running alongside cricket’s newest format, the One-Day Cup – this time with a new title sponsor as Metro Bank replaces Royal London – remains a significant competition for the 18 counties.

It provides them with a chance to test some of their younger players in a competitive environment and, of course, there is a nice piece of silverware available, should they make it to the final.

As usual, some clubs have been affected more than others in terms of the number of players who will be absent taking part in The Hundred.

But there is a chance…