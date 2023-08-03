One-Day Cup: Ben Foakes hits ton however Leicestershire beat Surrey – and Notts skittle Essex

Ben Foakes’ previous one-day best was 92 for Surrey against Somerset at Taunton in 2017

England’s Ben Foakes hit his first century in white-ball cricket – but still could not prevent Surrey getting off to a losing start in the One-Day Cup.

Just like Essex, who were hammered by 168 runs by Nottinghamshire at Chelmsford, Surrey also stumbled badly on home soil, being beaten by five wickets by Leicestershire, with 46 balls to spare at The Oval.

Foakes hit 106 from 107 balls, including two sixes and nine fours, as Surrey recovered from 129-4 in the 23rd over to post what looked a competitive total of 325 all out.

He was backed by half-centuries from Ben Geddes (67) and Cameron Steel (50) as the hosts were finally bowled out with the penultimate ball of their final over, a fifth wicket for paceman Tom Scriven.

Despite 57 from Peter Handscomb and a rapid 46 from skipper Lewis Hill, the Foxes looked far from assured of victory when they lost their fifth wicket in the 25th over.

But, from 183-5,…