One-Day Cup: Dane Vilas hits century as Lancashire beat Sussex in semi-final

Dane Vilas hit eight fours and six sixes in his innings of 121

Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final, 1st central County Ground, Hove Lancashire 319-8 (50 overs): Vilas 121; Hudson-Prentice 3-43 Sussex 254 (46.3 overs): Orr 71; Hurt 3-43 Lancashire beat Sussex by 65 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire recovered superbly with the bat to beat Sussex by 65 runs and set up a One-Day Cup final against Kent.

The visitors slumped to 67-5 at Hove before Dane Vilas’ marvellous 121 and half-centuries from George Lavelle and Danny Lamb helped them post 319-8.

Sussex were well placed at 126-1, but when in-form opener Ali Orr was out for 71 they could not keep up with the run-rate and stumbled to 254 all out.

The final takes place at Trent Bridge on Saturday, 17 September.

Lancashire’s chances of posting a competitive total looked remote when seamer Fynn Hudson-Prentice (3-43) removed George Balderson to leave them five-down in the 15th over.

Vilas and Lavelle began the recovery with a sixth-wicket stand of 132,…