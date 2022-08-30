One-Day Cup: Darren Stevens guides Kent to victory over Hampshire in semi-final

Darren Stevens should play his last one-day game for Kent in the final

Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final, Ageas Bowl Hampshire 310-9 (50 overs): Gubbins 75; Denly 2-48 Kent 313-7 (49 overs): Stevens 84*; Campbell 3-72 Kent by Hampshire by three wickets Match scorecard

Darren Stevens produced another fairytale display to steer Kent past Hampshire by three wickets and into the final of the One-Day Cup.

Chasing 311 at the Ageas Bowl, Kent were seven down needing 64 from 48 balls but Stevens hauled his side home with 84 not out from 65 balls.

Ollie Robsinson led the pursuit with 95 and Harry Finch made 52 before Stevens struck 11 fours and three sixes.

Hampshire posted 310-9, Nick Gubbins top scoring with 75 from 84 balls.

It was looking good enough to keep Hampshire’s hopes alive for a clean sweep of trophies when Kent’s required rate touched eight-an-over with only three wickets in hand.

But 46-year-old Stevens struck three consecutive boundaries off Scott Currie and lifted Jack Campbell for…