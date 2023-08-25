One-Day Cup: Gloucestershire breeze previous Lancashire to achieve semi-finals

Ollie Price played a supporting role to Miles Hammond but now has 553 runs in this year’s One-Day Cup

Metro Bank One-Day Cup quarter-final, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol Lancashire 177 (44.3 overs): Aspinwall 47, Wells 33; O Price 2-12, Payne 2-21 Gloucestershire 181-2 (24.5 overs): Hammond 109*, O Price 39 Gloucestershire won by eight wickets Match scorecard

Opener Miles Hammond hit an unbeaten 109 as Gloucestershire eased into the One-Day Cup semi-finals with an eight-wicket win over Lancashire at Bristol.

They will face Leicestershire at Grace Road on Tuesday after reaching a target of 178 with 25.1 overs to spare.

Lancashire, last year’s runners-up, were bowled out for 177 despite 47 by 19-year-old Tom Aspinwall.

Hammond put on 125 with Ollie Price (39) and finished the job with three fours in an over off Aspinwall.

Gloucestershire had secured home advantage by beating Durham on Tuesday to take second place in their group and they made four changes, with David Payne – back from The Hundred…