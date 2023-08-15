One-Day Cup: Group leaders Warwickshire & Leicestershire earn fifth wins

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has now taken 18 wickets in Warwickshire’s five One-Day Cup wins in 2023

One-Day Cup group pacesetters Warwickshire and Leicestershire both maintained their winning ways to stay well on course to qualify for the knockout stages.

In Group B, Warwickshire continued to show that B stands for Bears as top wicket-taker Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed another four scalps to beat Derbyshire at Edgbaston, maintain their 100% record and go four clear at the top on 10 points.

Group A leaders Leicestershire also stay top after beating Essex to claim their fifth win in six games, while Middlesex, bottom of Group A after losing all three previous games they had played, found their touch in dramatic fashion by beating Nottinghamshire at Radlett.

Sol Budinger, who hit 102 for the Foxes, and Middlesex all-rounder Martin Andersson, with a round 100, both hit their maiden centuries in professional cricket.

And there were contrasting fortunes in tight finishes on either side of the…