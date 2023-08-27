One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Worcestershire to succeed in semi-finals

Aneurin Donald has scored 221 from 146 balls across two matches in six days

Metro Bank One-Day Cup quarter-final, Ageas Bowl, Southampton Hampshire 306-9 (50 overs): Donald 115, Brown 66 Worcestershire 296-9 (50 overs): Libby 70, Jones 67; Wheal 4-48 Hampshire won by 10 runs Scorecard

Hampshire booked their place in the semi-finals of the One-Day Cup with a pulsating win over Worcestershire.

Aneurin Donald smashed 115 from 73 balls for his second century in succession as the hosts posted 306-9.

Half-centuries from Gareth Roderick, Rob Jones and Jake Libby pushed the visitors within sight of victory, but Brad Wheal’s four wickets in nine balls saw Hampshire over the line.

Hampshire now visit Warwickshire in the last four on Tuesday (11:00 BST).

The second semi-final will see Leicestershire host Gloucestershire at 14:00 BST on the same day.

Hants hold upper hand on Pears

Hampshire have now beaten Worcestershire in three straight One-Day Cup games at Southampton and also skittled the Rapids for 100…