One-Day Cup: Hampshire, Gloucestershire and Worcestershire attain knockout part

Joe Weatherley (pictured) singled out Ian Holland among his praise for Hampshire’s bowlers after their win over Surrey

Hampshire made it six wins out of seven and secured a home draw in the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup with an eight-wicket win over Surrey in the local derby at Guildford.

Joe Weatherley scored 100 and Fletcha Middleton hit 78 as the visitors moved five points clear of fourth-placed Nottinghamshire and stayed two behind leaders Leicestershire with a match in hand in Group A.

Ian Holland took 5-35 and Scott Currie claimed 3-36 as bottom side Surrey were bowled out for 203, with Ryan Patel reaching 78, before Hampshire passed the target in 33.2 overs.

Worcestershire, who won by eight wickets against Sussex, joined Gloucestershire in going through by virtue of Northamptonshire’s four-wicket defeat by Derbyshire, who passed the target of 201 with six balls left and the benefit of Sam Conners’ 3-32.

‘We tried for a 10-wicket win’

Having completed his century from 100…