One-Day Cup: Hampshire hammer Yorkshire as Notts, Lancashire and Somerset all win

Tom Prest hit his second century in limited-overs cricket for Hampshire against Yorkshire

Hampshire stayed firmly in the hunt for at least a quarter-final place in the One-Day Cup after Tom Prest’s splendid century carried them to a huge 177-run win over Yorkshire in Group A.

Prest hit 105 and together with 19-year-old Joseph Eckland’s career-best 72, their 125-run partnership super-charged Hampshire’s total of 311-6.

Yorkshire’s reply never recovered from a shambolic start, when three wickets went down in the first four overs, as they slumped to 130 all out, leaving Hampshire level on points with leaders Leicestershire with two games to play.

Nottinghamshire were indebted to Matthew Montgomery and last man Dane Paterson as they pulled off a superb chase against Kent to clinch a one-wicket win off the penultimate ball of the match and snap their recent losing run.

Surrey’s miserable competition continued as they suffered a fourth defeat in five completed games in their 10-wicket…