One-Day Cup: Hampshire win thriller on Isle of Wight after dramatic Northants collapse

Hampshire paceman Scott Currie took three wickets before Jack Campbell’s late burst

T20 Blast winners Hampshire maintained their 100% record in the One-Day Cup as they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Northants in a dramatic finale on the Isle of Wight.

Chasing Hampshire’s total of 199 all out, Northants lost their last five wickets for 11 runs, three of them to young left-arm paceman Jack Campbell.

From 177-5, they collapsed to 188 all out to lose a thriller by 11 runs.

With only 23 needed in the 35th over, Rob Keogh’s departure for 74 was key.

After opting to bat in the first List A game to be held at the Newclose Ground in Newport, Hampshire were quickly in trouble when they lost both openers Nye Donald and Nick Gubbins in the first three overs.

But, fresh from his match-winning 181 against Kent on Monday, teenager Tom Prest led his side’s revival with 51 off 55 balls, aided by important knocks from Keith Barker (38) and 20-year-old Fletcha Middleton (35).