One-Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan triumph with wins too for Lancashire, Foxes, Notts & Surrey

Colin Ingram’s 155 broke Huw Morris’s record for the highest individual score in List A cricket at Sophia Gardens

One-Day Cup holders Glamorgan maintained their winning start in this year’s competition as they beat Kent in a game of over 600 runs in Cardiff.

In a match marred by a serious-looking calf injury suffered by 46-year-old Darren Stevens, Colin Ingram was the home hero with a stunning 155.

Lancashire won the Roses match in York to earn their first Group One win.

In Group Two, Leicestershire matched Nottinghamshire’s two wins out of two, while youthful Surrey also triumphed.

Group One

Colin Ingram and Tom Cullen shared a Glamorgan List A record sixth-wicket stand of 186 as the defending champions beat Kent by seven wickets at Sophia Gardens.

South African Ingram hit 155 off 148 balls, the highest-ever one-day score on the ground, as he rescued their side from 107-5 alongside Australian Cullen.

Cullen ended unbeaten on 80 off 77 balls as the hosts, who beat Derbyshire by eight…