One-Day Cup: Holders Kent win on day of 4 centuries and two hat-tricks

Joey Evison bettered his 97 in last season’s final with a superb hundred for Kent

Joey Evison and Ben Compton scored centuries as One-Day Cup holders Kent began this season’s competition with a rain-affected win over Yorkshire.

Evison raced to 136 off 106 balls and Compton made 103 as they totalled 282-9, despite Matthew Revis’ hat-trick.

Durham’s Liam Trevaskis also took a hat-trick but Worcestershire beat them by 42 runs at the Riverside.

There were also hundreds for Ollie Price and Fletcha Middleton in wins for Gloucestershire and Hampshire.

The game at Sedbergh School ended as a no result because of rain, with Essex 23-2 in the seventh over after Lancashire made 270-7 from 36 overs.

Group A

Kent made a poor start after being put in by Yorkshire at Scarborough and found themselves 49-4, thanks to Ben Coad’s superb spell of 3-16, before Compton and Evison – opening partners in the 2022 final against Lancashire – put things right.

With Compton accumulating steadily, Evison went for his…