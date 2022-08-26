One-Day Cup: Kent beat Leicestershire to arrange Hampshire semi-final

Joe Denly’s half-century was his second in five games for Kent in this season’s One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester Kent 325-8 (50 overs): Denly 65, Evison 62, Compton 56; Hendricks 2-35 Leicestershire 244 (42.4 overs): Mulder 81, Steel 65; Stewart 4-42, Podmore 3-35 Kent beat Leicestershire by 81 runs Match scorecard

Kent set up a One-Day Cup semi-final against T20 Blast winners Hampshire with an 81-run win over Leicestershire.

Openers Joey Evison (62) and Ben Compton (56) put on 95 and Joe Denly’s 65 off 51 balls led them to 325-8.

The home side were 77-3 in reply, with all three wickets for Harry Podmore.

Leicestershire skipper Wiaan Mulder passed 500 runs in the competition in his 81 off 71 balls but Grant Stewart polished off the tail with 4-42 as they were all out for 244 in the 43rd over.

The win prolongs the Kent white-ball career of 46-year-old all-rounder Darren Stevens – who was playing against his hometown club – for at least one…