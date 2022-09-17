One-Day Cup: Kent finish dropping streak in finals to beat Lancashire at Trent Bridge

Kent’s on-loan Notts all-rounder Joey Evison hit his second highest score in List A cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup final, Trent Bridge Kent 306-6: Evison 97, Denly 78; Bailey 2-46 Lancashire 285: Croft 72, Jennings 71; Stewart 3-42 Kent beat Lancashire by 21 runs Match scorecard

Kent kept their cool with three superb match-winning catches as they beat Lancashire at Trent Bridge to win the One-Day Cup and claim their first List A trophy since 1978.

On-loan Notts all-rounder Joey Evison starred with 97 on his home ground as Kent posted 306-6 from their 50 overs.

Lancashire looked likely winners when Keaton Jennings (72) and Steven Croft (72) were in full flow.

Croft went to a superb catch from Alex Blake as they were all out for 285.

Man of the match Evison, who also took two wickets, including the key scalp of Dane Vilas, then raced in from deep mid-wicket to pull off another blinder to remove George Lavelle, before Nathan Gilchrist ended Danny Lamb’s resistance on the square-leg boundary.

It…