One-Day Cup: Lees & Bedingham hit tons as Durham break report

Alex Lees has hit five Durham tons this season – four in the Championship and this his new one-day best

Durham showed their liking for the south of England as they smashed their previous one-day best score to hammer Sussex by 132 runs at Hove.

There were also One-Day Cup Group B home wins for Worcestershire and Gloucestershire – but it was Durham’s victory that most caught the eye.

Their total of 427-9 was their highest in List A cricket, beating 405-4 against Kent at Beckenham in 2001 – and there have been only six other higher totals in games between English counties since one-day cricket began in 1963.

It was founded on another century opening partnership between in-form England Ashes reject Alex Lees and wicketkeeper Graham Clark.

Their 135-run stand fell short of the 242 they put on together at Beckenham two years ago, but once Clark had gone for a run-a-minute 72, Lees was joined by David Bedingham – and they both went on to hit centuries.

Lees top scored with his List A best of…