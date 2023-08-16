One-Day Cup: Rob Jones ton powers Worcestershire to seven-wicket win over Northants

Rob Jones and Jake Libby’s stand of 194 beat Worcestershire’s previous best for the third wicket against Northants in List A games

Metro Bank One Day Cup, Wantage Road, Northampton: Northamptonshire 252 (49 overs): Taylor 100; Pennington 3-47 Worcestershire 253-3 (43.1 overs): Jones 122, Libby 82; Taylor 2-34 Worcestershire win by seven wickets Scorecard I Group table

Rob Jones struck a maiden List A hundred as Worcestershire defied a Tom Taylor-inspired Northamptonshire to cruise to victory and go third in Group B of the One-Day Cup.

Jones (122) put on 194 for the third wicket with captain Jake Libby (82) to chase down 253 to win with ease.

Taylor’s own ton had dragged Northants from 139-7 to 252 all out off 49 overs.

Taylor (2-34) then put Worcestershire under early pressure before Jones and Libby swept the visitors to victory.

The win takes the Pears up to third in the table, above Northants, on eight points – two points behind unbeaten leaders Warwickshire, to remain in the hunt for the…