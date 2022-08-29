One-Day Cup semi-finals: The fun-filled month of 50-over runs within the solar

(From left) Hampshire’s Tom Prest’s 181 in the group game win over Kent was his first ton for Hampshire, while Kent’s Darren Stevens, Sussex’s Cheteshwar Pujara and Lancashire’s Steven Croft have made 25 List A centuries between them

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton & The 1st Central County Ground, Hove Date: Tuesday, 30 August Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary from BBC Radio Solent, BBC Radio Kent, BBC Radio Sussex and BBC Radio Lancashire on both games, on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

It is now supposed to be only a ‘development competition’ and it no longer has the prestige of a Lord’s final – but that has not stopped the One-Day Cup being a roaring success for a second year running.

While new followers of the game of cricket have enjoyed the thrills and spills of The Hundred during the month of August, tomorrow’s stars have intermingled with some well-known, well-worn faces from times past to produce some fireworks of their own.

It reaches the…