One-Day Cup: Steven Croft stars as Lancashire beat Notts to guide semi towards Sussex

Lancashire were staging their 13th List A game at Stanley Park – but this was their first in a knockout tie since beating Durham in the C&G Trophy in 2001

Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final, Stanley Park, Blackpool Nottinghamshire 338-8 (50 overs): Slater 104, Montgomery 78; Lamb 3-79 Lancashire 341-7: Croft 115*, Wells 47; Hutton 3-57 Lancashire won by three wickets Match scorecard

Former Lancashire skipper Steven Croft stunningly booked a One-Day Cup semi-final trip to face Sussex at Hove as the Red Rose chased down another 300-plus total to beat Nottinghamshire.

On his home ground at Stanley Park, Blackpool, Croft’s 115 not out helped Lancashire overhaul Notts’ 338-8.

Ben Slater starred for Notts with a ton of his own – his third against Lancs.

But 37-year-old Croft saw his side home, well supported in a key 94-run stand with Danny Lamb (43).

Former Lancashire skipper Steven Croft’s fourth List A century was the first on his Blackpool home ground

With eight still needed to win off 13…