One-Day Cup: Tom Westley and Shane Snater star for Essex in victory over Kent

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford: Essex 331 (49.2 overs): Westley 109, Roelofsen 77; Evison 3-62 Kent 149 (33.2 overs): Compton 52; Snater 5-29 Essex won by 182 runs Scorecard. Table.

Skipper Tom Westley and Shane Snater were the stars as Essex claimed their first One-Day Cup win of the season against Kent at Chelmsford.

Westley scored 109, sharing a stand of 184 with Grant Roelofsen (77) as Essex set the visitors a target of 332.

Kent opener Ben Compton hit 52 as he anchored the reply but found little help as his side fell to 149 all out.

Essex bowler Snater was Kent’s chief tormentor as he took 5-29 – his career-best figures in List A cricket.

Snater enjoyed a fine all-round performance, having also made 41 before following that up with a run-out. as well as a fine one-handed, rolling catch off Jamie Porter at deep extra cover to remove Ollie Robinson.

