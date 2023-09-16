One-Day Cup ultimate: Leicestershire beat Hampshire for first Record A triumph in 38 years

Leicestershire’s fielders held on to some fine catches in the deep

Metro Bank One-Day Cup Final, Trent Bridge Leicestershire 267-7: Swindells 117*, Evans 60: Currie 3-63, Barker 3-65 Hampshire 265-8: Dawson 57, Prest 51; Mulder 2-43, Wright 2-44 Leicestershire won by two runs Scorecard

Leicestershire won their first List A trophy in 38 years as they beat Hampshire off the last ball to win the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

After slumping to 19-4, Harry Swindells’ stunning unbeaten century helped the Foxes to a total of 267-7.

Hampshire looked likely to get there, especially after half-centuries from Tom Prest (51) and Liam Dawson (57).

But, with eight needed off the last over, Dawson holed out – and they fell short to lose by two runs.

Although 19-year-old Josh Hull was a hero at the end, limiting Hampshire to just five off the last over, the star of the show was another home-grown product Swindells.

He became the first Leicestershire player to score a century in a limited-overs final since…