One-Day Cup ultimate: Leicestershire tackle Hampshire after off-field turmoil

Venue: Trent Bridge Date: Saturday, 16 September (11:00 BST)

Leicestershire captain Lewis Hill says his players have “stuck together like glue” amid a season of off-field troubles as they look to win their first one-day trophy since 1985.

The Foxes face Hampshire in the One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge on Saturday just three months after Paul Nixon was removed as head coach and key players confirmed they were leaving.

Alfonso Thomas and former England batter James Taylor were drafted in as joint interim head coaches and have overseen a remarkable turnaround in fortunes with the club also going for promotion from Division Two in the County Championship.

“After everything that happened, the guys have stuck together like glue and that is so pleasing as a captain,” Hill said.

“They [Thomas and Taylor] have…