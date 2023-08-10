One Day Cup: Warwickshire cling on to beat Glamorgan in thriller

Rob Yates of Warwickshire


Rob Yates made his first-class debut for Warwickshire in May 2019 against Hampshire
MetroBank One Day Cup, Neath Cricket Club, Neath
Warwickshire 331-7 (50 overs): Yates 102, Barnard 79; Kellaway 3-56
Glamorgan 307 (47.1 overs): Northeast 69, Kellaway 67, Carlson 61, Root 56; Hanson-Dalby 4-43, Barnard 3-48
Warwickshire (2 pts) won by 24 runs
Scorecard

Warwickshire held on to beat Glamorgan by 24 runs in a thrilling One Day Cup Match of several twists and turns at Neath.

Chasing 332, half-centuries from Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root and Ben Kellaway put Glamorgan on top in south Wales.

But Oliver Hannon-Dalby (4-48) and Ed Barnard (3-48) took vital wickets for the visitors.

Rob Yates (102) and Ed Barnard (79) put on 188 as Warwickshire racked up 331-7.

After an absorbing struggle in front of a packed out crowd, it was the visitors’ third win from three to leave themselves well placed for qualification, while Glamorgan have three points from four games.

Warwickshire timed their…



