One Day Cup: Warwickshire cling on to beat Glamorgan in thriller

|MetroBank One Day Cup, Neath Cricket Club, Neath
|Warwickshire 331-7 (50 overs): Yates 102, Barnard 79; Kellaway 3-56
|Glamorgan 307 (47.1 overs): Northeast 69, Kellaway 67, Carlson 61, Root 56; Hanson-Dalby 4-43, Barnard 3-48
|Warwickshire (2 pts) won by 24 runs
|Scorecard
Warwickshire held on to beat Glamorgan by 24 runs in a thrilling One Day Cup Match of several twists and turns at Neath.
Chasing 332, half-centuries from Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root and Ben Kellaway put Glamorgan on top in south Wales.
But Oliver Hannon-Dalby (4-48) and Ed Barnard (3-48) took vital wickets for the visitors.
Rob Yates (102) and Ed Barnard (79) put on 188 as Warwickshire racked up 331-7.
After an absorbing struggle in front of a packed out crowd, it was the visitors’ third win from three to leave themselves well placed for qualification, while Glamorgan have three points from four games.
Warwickshire timed their…