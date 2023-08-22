One-Day Cup: Warwickshire seal semi-final spot as Lancashire declare final quarter-final berth

Ed Barnard has scored 590 One-Day Cup runs for Warwickshire in 2023

Warwickshire made certain of a home semi-final in the One-Day Cup as Ed Barnard’s 100 off 106 balls helped them beat Sussex by one wicket at Hove.

Leicestershire, who did not play in the final round of group games, also made the last four despite rivals Hampshire defeating Kent on the Isle of Wight.

Aneurin Donald’s 106 ended Kent’s hopes despite Daniel Bell-Drummond’s 150.

Keaton Jennings’ unbeaten 103 secured Lancashire the last quarter-final spot as they beat Notts by seven wickets.

The two group winners – Warwickshire and Leicestershire – receive byes to next Tuesday’s semi-finals where they will face the victors of the two quarter-final matches to be played this weekend.

Elsewhere, Andy Umeed continued his prolific form with a best-of-the-day 172 not out as Somerset overcame Derbyshire by 72 runs and there were 11 centuries in total spread across the eight matches.

Three came in Cardiff, where Sam Northeast’s 100 off…