One-Day Cup: Wiaan Mulder stars as Leicestershire beat Gloucestershire to achieve ultimate

Wiaan Mulder has scored 994 runs and taken 35 wickets in all competitions for Leicestershire this summer


Metro Bank One-Day Cup semi-final, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
Gloucestershire 125 (32.3 overs): Van Buuren 44; Scriven 3-19, Mulder 3-38
Leicestershire 126-4 (28.3 overs): Mulder 55*, Handscomb 49*
Leicestershire win by six wickets
Leicestershire overcame an early-inning wobble as they beat Gloucestershire by six wickets to reach the One-Day Cup final.

The Foxes qualified for their first List A final since 2001 as they bowled out the visitors for 125, then lost four quick wickets before getting home on 126-4.

South African Wiaan Mulder was the star of the show, taking 3-38, before he hit a half-century in an unbroken stand of 93 with Australian Peter Handscomb as the hosts completed a six-wicket win.

Leicestershire will stay in the East Midlands for the final in Nottingham against Hampshire at Trent Bridge on Saturday, 16 September.

