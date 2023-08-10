One-Day Cup: Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire as runs circulation at New Street

Jake Libby cracked 86 from 75 balls and shared a 193-run partnership for the third wicket with Gareth Roderick

Metro Bank One Day Cup, New Road, Worcester: Worcestershire Rapids 375-7 (50 overs): Roderick 137, Libby 86, Van Beek 41* Gloucestershire 290 (48.3 overs): Taylor 121, Price 43; Van Beek 4-58 Worcestershire beat Gloucestershire by 85 runs Scorecard l Group table

Gareth Roderick’s sparkling century inspired Worcestershire to a 85-run drubbing of Gloucestershire in a record-breaking One-Day Cup match.

Roderick smashed a List A career-best 137 against his old club, sharing 193 for the third wicket with Jake Libby.

A late onslaught helped the hosts post 375-5 – Worcestershire’s record List A score against their neighbours.

Despite wickets tumbling, Jack Taylor hit a defiant 121 from 106 balls as the visitors were dismissed for 290.

The Pears are second in Group B, with three wins from four, while Gloucestershire now have two victories and two defeats to their name.

After a slow start…