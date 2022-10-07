One particular person dies after police use tear gasoline at Gimnasia-Boca Juniors sport

Fans spilled onto the Gimnasia pitch as they tried to escape clashes outside the ground

At least one person died after police fired tear gas at fans outside Gimnasia’s stadium during the match against Boca Juniors in Argentina.

Police also fired rubber bullets to try stop supporters getting into the already packed ground on Thursday.

The game was called off after nine minutes, with fans spilling onto the pitch trying to escape the turmoil.

Buenos Aires security minister Sergio Berni confirmed there was one death and that they “died of cardiac arrest”.

Authorities at San Martin hospital in La Plata, the city where Gimnasia are based, also confirmed the death, that of a 57-year-old man because of cardiac arrest as he was being transferred from the stadium to the hospital.

An estimated 10,000 fans were outside the 20,000-capacity stadium and unable to get in.

Berni said an investigation would be opened, with the possible over-selling of tickets one area being looked at.

