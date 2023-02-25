One Second After Immerses Readers in the Terrifying Concept of an EMP Attack – Press Release

One Second After, by internationally renowned expert on electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks and New York Times bestselling author William R. Forstchen, Ph.D., depicts the cataclysmic damage to America following an EMP attack.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attack above the center of America would cripple the already vulnerable U.S. energy grid, wiping out power and setting off a cascade of deadly events. But just how real is the threat?

“I believe the threat of America being hit by an EMP weapon is the single greatest danger to the survival of America,” said William R. Forstchen, Ph.D.

Widely considered one of the foremost experts on EMP attacks, Forstchen has been consulted by agencies within the federal and state governments and has spoken at conferences all over the United States.

Forstchen has also written extensively about the devastating impact of EMP strikes, beginning with his New York Times bestseller, One Second After, a realistic look at a weapon and its awesome power to destroy the entire United States, literally within one second.

One Second After immerses readers in the terrifying concept of an EMP attack, prompting discussions regarding:

The frightening specifics about EMP

The societal impact of an EMP attack

Hour-by-hour, day-by-day, month-by-month details on the effect an EMP attack would have on a community

What, if anything, can be done to protect people and the country against an EMP attack?

If EMP is such a threat, why aren’t we preparing?

The serious threats facing America regarding physical and cyberattacks on our nation’s infrastructure

The publication of One Second After spawned a series that includes One Year After, The Final Day and the upcoming book, Five Years Later. A feature film based on One Second After is currently being developed.

“EMP is a byproduct of detonating a nuclear weapon,” Forstchen said in an interview. “If you detonate a weapon 200-250 miles above the center of the United States…