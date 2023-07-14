ONE swiss bank SA – H1 2023 financial results – Press Release

14 July 2023 – Media Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of SIX Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

ONE swiss bank SA

H1 2023 financial results (true and fair view)

H1 2023 Financial Statements can be downloaded here.

All documents are available on oneswissbank.com in the “Investor relations” section.

H1 2023 highlights

Grégoire Pennone, CEO, ONE swiss bank

“Following the successful completion of our turnaround last year, we’re pleased to share our latest financial achievements with you today. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the first six months of the year increased by a substantial 528%, i.e. by CHF 6.73 million, demonstrating our continued focus on profitability. We’ve also seen a significant increase in net profit to CHF 5.81 million, which was CHF 6.66 million higher than in the same period last year. These positive performance indicators show that our business is well positioned to grow in the current environment.

Back in 2022, we restructured in testing macroeconomic conditions, preventing us from achieving notable organic growth. But it was also a time when we started deploying our growth strategy. During the reviewed period, assets under management rose by CHF 533 million to CHF 5.05 billion in the first half of the year, driven by CHF 456 million in net new money. Additionally, our regulatory capital was strengthened by CHF 5.3 million to stand at CHF 41.1 million, placing us on a firm footing in an ever-evolving banking landscape. Encouragingly, ONE’s share price has appreciated significantly over the last six months, both in absolute terms and relative to the Swiss banking sector.

We have weathered recent crises profitably by managing our treasury assets soundly, resulting in a highly liquid balance sheet. We are confident that our forward-looking and agile approach will enable us to capitalise on the exciting opportunities that lie ahead in the second half of 2023. Our history of acquisitions,…